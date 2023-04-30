Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Zacha in the Bruins-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Pavel Zacha vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 16:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +26).

In 18 of 82 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Zacha has a point in 46 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 14 of them.

Zacha has an assist in 33 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

Zacha has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Zacha Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 13 57 Points 6 21 Goals 1 36 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.