Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is hitting .214 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
- In eight of 17 games this season, Refsnyder has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In six games this year (35.3%), Refsnyder has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Allen (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
