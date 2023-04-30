The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .133 with three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Casas has had a base hit in nine of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 20.0% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.
  • In 11 games this year (44.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians will look to Allen (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
