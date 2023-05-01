Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (214)
- The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.
- Boston (13-12-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9 points or more this season (50%) than Philadelphia (2-0) does as a 9+-point underdog (100%).
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Boston does it in fewer games (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).
- The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the 76ers as a moneyline underdog (13-13).
Celtics Performance Insights
- Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- This year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.
