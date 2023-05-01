In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Philadelphia 76ers.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The 76ers have a +354 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game, 14th in the league, and are giving up 110.9 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

These two teams average 233.1 points per game between them, 18.6 more than this game's total.

These two teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6 Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 12.5 -120 14.9 Marcus Smart 11.5 -105 11.5

