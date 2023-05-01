The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .241.
  • In 40.9% of his games this year (nine of 22), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Wong has picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th.
