The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .241.

In 40.9% of his games this year (nine of 22), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings