The Denver Nuggets will play the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have hit.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets record only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

When Denver scores more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Phoenix has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.

The Suns put up only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 119.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has been better at home this year, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better at home this year, making 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns put up 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (113.2). On defense they give up 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than away (113.9).

At home Phoenix is giving up 109.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than it is away (113.9).

At home the Suns are collecting 26.8 assists per game, 0.9 less than away (27.7).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Suns Injuries