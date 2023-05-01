Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Monday at Fenway Park against Jose Berrios, who is the named starter for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+120). The total for the matchup has been listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -145 +120 10 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston is 3-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 29 chances this season.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-7 6-7 11-4 4-9 8-9 7-4

