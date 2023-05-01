Jose Berrios starts for the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Fenway Park against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET in this first game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 37 home runs.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Boston has scored 163 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.348 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Corey Kluber (1-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Kluber has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Orioles W 8-6 Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish 4/26/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians W 8-7 Home Brayan Bello Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies - Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.