On Monday, May 1 at 7:10 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (18-10) visit the Boston Red Sox (15-14) at Fenway Park in the series opener. Jose Berrios will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while Corey Kluber will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+125). The game's over/under is listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (2-3, 4.71 ERA) vs Kluber - BOS (1-4, 6.75 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 12 (70.6%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 6-1 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 3-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

