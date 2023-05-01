Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on May 1, 2023
Player prop betting options for Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Monday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Devers Stats
- Devers has put up 26 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.
- He's slashed .232/.296/.563 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has six doubles, a triple, four home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .308/.372/.479 so far this year.
- Verdugo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Berrios Stats
- Jose Berrios (2-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his sixth start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Berrios has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Astros
|Apr. 19
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 14
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Apr. 8
|4.0
|6
|6
|4
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 3
|5.2
|9
|8
|8
|7
|2
Matt Chapman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Chapman Stats
- Chapman has 38 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .384/.470/.687 slash line on the year.
- Chapman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with six doubles, eight walks and four RBI.
Chapman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .309/.394/.491 slash line on the season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
