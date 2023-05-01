After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .311 with four doubles and two walks.

McGuire has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (23.5%).

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.

McGuire has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings