Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 125-85 win over the Grizzlies (his previous action) Davis produced 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

In this article we will break down Davis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.9 19.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 14.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.8 PRA 41.5 41 36.2 PR 39.5 38.4 33.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

Davis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Warriors concede 117.1 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 38 39 8 6 1 2 0 2/23/2023 26 12 12 1 0 2 0 2/11/2023 36 13 16 1 0 3 0 10/18/2022 36 27 6 0 0 1 4

