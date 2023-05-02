Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .241.
- Wong has gotten a hit in nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Wong has driven home a run in four games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games.
- In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
