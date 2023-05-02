Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarren Duran -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has nine doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .404.
- Duran will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer during his last games.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 12 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this season (42.9%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|8 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (4-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
