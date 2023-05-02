Jarren Duran -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has nine doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .404.

Duran will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer during his last games.

Duran has picked up a hit in 12 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this season (42.9%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings