The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .259.

Turner has had a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits eight times (26.7%).

In 30 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In eight games this year (26.7%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

