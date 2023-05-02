Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .259.
- Turner has had a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits eight times (26.7%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In eight games this year (26.7%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|13 (76.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (4-0) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
