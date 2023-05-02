How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2 will see the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.
The Maple Leafs-Panthers game will air on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 (F/OT) TOR
|3/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|3/23/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|6-2 TOR
|1/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|5-4 (F/OT) TOR
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 35 goals during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
