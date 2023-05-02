Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.327 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)

Randy Arozarena (.327 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.320 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

TB Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -169 +144 8.5

The Miami Marlins (16-13) play the Atlanta Braves (19-10)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.438 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.438 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.363 AVG, 5 HR, 15 RBI)

MIA Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -139 +119 7.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Detroit Tigers (10-17) play the New York Mets (16-13)

The Mets will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Nick Maton (.159 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)

Nick Maton (.159 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.248 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

NYM Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -158 +135 9

The Washington Nationals (10-18) take on the Chicago Cubs (15-13)

The Cubs will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.235 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI)

Luis Garcia (.235 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.323 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)

CHC Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -141 +120 9

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The New York Yankees (15-15) host the Cleveland Guardians (14-15)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

NYY Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -164 +141 7

The Chicago White Sox (8-21) host the Minnesota Twins (17-12)

The Twins will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.255 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.255 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 17 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -174 +149 9

The Boston Red Sox (16-14) face the Toronto Blue Jays (18-11)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.311 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Alex Verdugo (.311 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.344 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -135 +115 9.5

The Kansas City Royals (7-22) host the Baltimore Orioles (19-9)

The Orioles will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.279 AVG, 5 HR, 10 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.279 AVG, 5 HR, 10 RBI) BAL Key Player: Jorge Mateo (.347 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

BAL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -166 +141 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (10-19) take on the Los Angeles Angels (15-14)

The Angels will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.306 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.306 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.294 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)

STL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -135 +115 9

The Texas Rangers (17-11) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.268 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.268 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.320 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI)

ARI Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -154 +131 8

The Houston Astros (16-13) take on the San Francisco Giants (11-17)

The Giants will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.333 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -189 +161 8

The Colorado Rockies (9-20) play the Milwaukee Brewers (18-10)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI) MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.247 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

MIL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -168 +143 11

The San Diego Padres (16-14) face the Cincinnati Reds (12-17)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.304 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)

Xander Bogaerts (.304 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.276 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)

SD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -204 +171 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (6-23) play the Seattle Mariners (12-16)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.353 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.353 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI) SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -141 +120 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13) play the Philadelphia Phillies (15-14)

The Phillies will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.238 AVG, 11 HR, 22 RBI)

Max Muncy (.238 AVG, 11 HR, 22 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.319 AVG, 4 HR, 19 RBI)

LAD Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -155 +133 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.