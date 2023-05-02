The Boston Red Sox and Raimel Tapia, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is batting .231 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Tapia has had a base hit in five of 18 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Tapia has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 18 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings