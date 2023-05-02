Tuesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (16-14) and Toronto Blue Jays (18-11) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 2.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (3-1, 4.50 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: TBS

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Red Sox games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.6 runs per game (169 total).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule