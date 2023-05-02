Sportsbooks have set player props for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 38 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .311/.373/.508 on the year.

Verdugo has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has seven doubles, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (27 total hits).

He has a slash line of .235/.302/.557 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Kikuchi has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 0 0 8 1 at Yankees Apr. 21 6.0 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Rays Apr. 15 6.0 4 1 1 9 1 at Angels Apr. 9 4.1 9 6 6 6 1 at Royals Apr. 4 5.0 3 1 1 2 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 43 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, six walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .344/.379/.552 slash line so far this year.

Bichette will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .435 with three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 1 5-for-5 1 1 3 8 1 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 2-for-6 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Chapman Stats

Matt Chapman has 39 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .379/.467/.670 so far this season.

Chapman takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .343 with six doubles, eight walks and four RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

