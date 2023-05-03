Bookmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum and others when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-120) 9.5 (-105) 4.5 (-118) 3.5 (+100)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Tatum is 29.5 points. That's 0.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.

Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-120) 5.5 (-139) 3.5 (+125) 2.5 (+105)

Wednesday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 24.5. That's 2.1 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Wednesday's prop bet.

He has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-115) 3.5 (-111) 3.5 (+115) 1.5 (-143)

The 12.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Wednesday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.

White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-118) 5.5 (-133) 8.5 (+100) 2.5 (-143)

The 21 points James Harden has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (23.5).

Harden has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Harden's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

Harden's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

