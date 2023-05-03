Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0. The over/under is set at 216.5 in the matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-9.5
|216.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in 62 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 12.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|62
|75.6%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|54
|65.9%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Six of Celtics' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).
- Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|13-12
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|2-0
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.