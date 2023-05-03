Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Connor Wong (batting .433 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .290 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- In 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (21.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Wong has driven home a run in five games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games.
- In nine games this season (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.88), 79th in WHIP (1.628), and 47th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
