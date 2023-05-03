The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, face the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent appearance, a 119-115 loss to the 76ers, White tallied four points.

Let's look at White's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 14.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.5 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.7 PRA 19.5 19.9 21.2 PR 16.5 16 17.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the NBA.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league.

The 76ers allow 24.2 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

