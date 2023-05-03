After batting .389 with five doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .396 with nine doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 46.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (40.0%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings