Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .275 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .265 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Turner has recorded a hit in 22 of 31 games this year (71.0%), including nine multi-hit games (29.0%).
- He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|14 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.88), 79th in WHIP (1.628), and 47th in K/9 (8).
