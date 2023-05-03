The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 27 hits, batting .227 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 141st, his on-base percentage ranks 147th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%), including nine multi-hit games (30.0%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (30.0%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven in a run in 15 games this season (50.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (23.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (53.3%), including four multi-run games (13.3%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings