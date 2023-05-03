Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 27 hits, batting .227 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 141st, his on-base percentage ranks 147th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%), including nine multi-hit games (30.0%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (30.0%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven in a run in 15 games this season (50.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (23.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (53.3%), including four multi-run games (13.3%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.88), 79th in WHIP (1.628), and 47th in K/9 (8).
