Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (17-14) and Toronto Blue Jays (18-12) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 3.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah (1-1) against the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (1-2).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with seven wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Boston has won four of seven games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.7 runs per game (176 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule