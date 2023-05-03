When the Toronto Blue Jays (18-12) and Boston Red Sox (17-14) match up at Fenway Park on Wednesday, May 3, Alek Manoah will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +120 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been set in the game.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-1, 4.88 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (1-2, 5.11 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 19 times and won 12, or 63.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Blue Jays have gone 9-3 (75%).

Toronto has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

