Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on May 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has collected 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .317/.381/.524 so far this season.
- Verdugo will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .348 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 27 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI.
- He's slashing .227/.293/.538 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Alek Manoah Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Manoah Stats
- Alek Manoah (1-1) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Manoah has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 64th, 1.628 WHIP ranks 78th, and 8 K/9 ranks 47th.
Manoah Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|4
|at Yankees
|Apr. 22
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 16
|4.2
|9
|7
|7
|5
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 11
|4.1
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|at Royals
|Apr. 5
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has five doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 21 RBI (43 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .339/.382/.543 so far this season.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Chapman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Chapman Stats
- Matt Chapman has 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .374/.460/.654 so far this season.
- Chapman has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with six doubles, six walks and four RBI.
Chapman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
