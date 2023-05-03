Triston Casas and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Alek Manoah on May 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .128 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

In nine of 26 games this year, Casas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this year (19.2%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings