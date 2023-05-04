Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Alex Verdugo (.295 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .897, fueled by an OBP of .382 and a team-best slugging percentage of .515 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Verdugo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with two homers in his last games.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 13 games this season (40.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (65.6%), including five games with multiple runs (15.6%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.33 ERA ranks 12th, 1.009 WHIP ranks 17th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
