After hitting .136 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Raimel Tapia and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 6:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .233.

Tapia has had a base hit in six of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Tapia has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings