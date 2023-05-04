Thursday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (18-14) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (18-13) at 6:10 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (2-2) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (0-1) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those games.

Boston has played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.8 runs per game (184 total).

The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule