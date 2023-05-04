Kevin Gausman will take the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays (18-13) on Thursday, May 4 against the Boston Red Sox (18-14), who will counter with Brayan Bello. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-175). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (2-2, 2.33 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (0-1, 6.57 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have an 8-2 record (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those games.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-2.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+290)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

