The Boston Red Sox (18-14) will look for Masataka Yoshida to prolong a 13-game hitting streak versus the Toronto Blue Jays (18-13), on Thursday at 6:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (0-1, 6.57 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (2-2, 2.33 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (0-1, 6.57 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox are sending Bello (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.57 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 12 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 23-year-old has a 6.57 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings over three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .360 to his opponents.

Bello will look to collect his second matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.0 innings per appearance.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (2-2) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on six hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.33 and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .224 in six games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gausman will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.33 ERA ranks 12th, 1.009 WHIP ranks 17th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks fourth.

