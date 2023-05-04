Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Triston Casas (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .157 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In 10 of 27 games this year (37.0%), Casas has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has driven home a run in six games this year (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Gausman (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.33 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.33 ERA ranks 12th, 1.009 WHIP ranks 17th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
