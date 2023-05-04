The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6.5)

Lakers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Golden State (14-13) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (51.9%) than Los Angeles (5-12-1) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (27.8%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents aren't as successful (52.4% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (54.9%).

The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State has a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 118.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranks 21st with 117.1 points allowed per contest.

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 29.8 per game (best in NBA).

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Warriors, who are draining 16.6 threes per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from three-point land (second-best).

Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers and 47.9% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 61.5% are two-pointers and 38.5% are threes.

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th on defense.

The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

