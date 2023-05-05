Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 121-87 win over the 76ers (his most recent game) Horford posted five points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to look at Horford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 7.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.6 PRA -- 19 18.1 PR 13.5 16 14.5 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.7



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

He's put up 5.2 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, allowing 110.9 points per game.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 24 5 7 2 1 2 1 5/1/2023 30 11 6 3 1 3 0 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

