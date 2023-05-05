The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% less often than the 76ers (48-34-0) this season.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 52.6% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (49.3%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been getting things done both offensively and defensively this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are dishing out 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics have a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 16 three-pointers per game (second-best).

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.

