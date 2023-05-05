Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+120
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-135
|+100
|Tipico
|Celtics (-2.5)
|213.5
|-130
|+110
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The 76ers have a +354 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 110.9 per contest to rank third in the NBA.
- These teams rack up 233.1 points per game between them, 18.6 more than this game's total.
- These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|28.5
|-115
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|25.5
|-105
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-115
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|11.5
|-120
|11.5
|Derrick White
|11.5
|-125
|12.4
