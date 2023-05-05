The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers play in the second round, with Game 3 coming up.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have played better at home this season, averaging 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, Boston is ceding 110.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.4.

When playing at home, the Celtics are making 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries