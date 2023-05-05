The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Friday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

White put up 15 points in his last game, which ended in a 121-87 win against the 76ers.

Below we will break down White's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.4 13.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 3.2 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.6 PRA 18.5 19.9 20.6 PR 14.5 16 17 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Derrick White's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

White is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 110.9 points per contest.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 24.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 30 15 1 1 3 0 0 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add White or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.