Hurricanes vs. Devils NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 1-0. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, listing them -115 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-105).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Devils Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-115
|-105
|-
|Make your bet on DraftKings!
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|5.5
|Make your pick with BetMGM!
|PointsBet
|-115
|-105
|5.5
|Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends
- In 42 of 89 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
- In the 23 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 14-9 in those games.
- The Devils have been listed as the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent four times.
- Carolina is 14-9 (victorious in 60.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- New Jersey has a record of 4-4 in games when bookmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+175)
|0.5 (-110)
|2.5 (+105)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+220)
|0.5 (+140)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-128)
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (+180)
|3.5 (-128)
|Dawson Mercer
|0.5 (+220)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-128)
|Jesper Bratt
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-125)
|2.5 (+140)
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.5
|3.3
|2.3
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.8
|2.9
|2.6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.