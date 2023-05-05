Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Brown, in his last showing, had 25 points, four assists and two steals in a 121-87 win over the 76ers.

Below we will break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.6 24.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.5 PRA 34.5 37 33.4 PR 30.5 33.5 29.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

Brown is responsible for taking 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, giving up 110.9 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers are second in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.2 assists per game.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 30 25 3 4 3 0 2 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.