Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox hit the field against Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 46 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Boston ranks third in the majors with a .464 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank second in MLB with a .274 team batting average.

Boston has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 195.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .345 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Boston has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.339 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (2-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays W 11-5 Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies - Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Dylan Dodd 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Adam Wainwright

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.