The Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers and others in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Devers Stats

Devers has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 31 RBI (31 total hits).

He's slashed .240/.301/.558 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies' Zack Wheeler (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Wheeler has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.86), 41st in WHIP (1.224), and eighth in K/9 (11.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Apr. 29 6.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 3 11 3 at White Sox Apr. 18 5.0 8 4 4 5 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 12 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 vs. Reds Apr. 7 5.1 5 2 2 5 3

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has recorded 31 hits with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .326/.413/.611 on the season.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

