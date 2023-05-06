The Wells Fargo Championship is underway, and Chris Kirk is currently in seventh place with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on Chris Kirk at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Chris Kirk Insights

Kirk has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Kirk has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kirk has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five appearances.

Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Kirk will try to make the cut for the fifth event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -5 269 1 20 4 7 $4.4M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Kirk has one top-10 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 43rd.

Kirk has made the cut in each of his last five trips to this event.

Kirk finished seventh when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,448 yards, 143 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Kirk will take to the 7,448-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,302 yards in the past year.

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which was strong enough to land him in the 88th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

Kirk was better than 34% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Kirk shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Kirk recorded six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.0).

Kirk's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average (6.2).

At that last tournament, Kirk had a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Kirk finished the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Kirk had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kirk's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

