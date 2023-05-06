Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Arroyo -- hitting .450 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Phillies Player Props
|Red Sox vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Phillies Odds
|Red Sox vs Phillies Prediction
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .243 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (12 of 26), with at least two hits four times (15.4%).
- He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in six games this season (23.1%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.5%).
- In nine of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.10).
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Falter (0-5) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.