Christian Arroyo -- hitting .450 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is hitting .243 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (12 of 26), with at least two hits four times (15.4%).
  • He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Arroyo has picked up an RBI in six games this season (23.1%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.5%).
  • In nine of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.10).
  • The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies will send Falter (0-5) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
